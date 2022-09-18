Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $136.11

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $93,654.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,737.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

