Analyzing GitLab (GTLB) and The Competition

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GitLab to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GitLab alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million -$155.14 million -37.75 GitLab Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 24.15

GitLab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 11 0 2.92 GitLab Competitors 1657 11399 24416 533 2.63

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GitLab and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

GitLab presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.27%. Given GitLab’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GitLab has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72% GitLab Competitors -81.17% -85.40% -8.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GitLab rivals beat GitLab on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.