APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $50.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.31.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Analysts expect that APA will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of APA by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

