AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,592 shares of company stock worth $4,199,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,288,000 after purchasing an additional 643,119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,746,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

