AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,105 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.1 %

AppLovin stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.