ARK Investment Management LLC Has $100.49 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,216 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.51% of CareDx worth $100,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $75.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.