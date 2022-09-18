ARK Investment Management LLC Has $30.33 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.29% of Proto Labs worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Proto Labs by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of PRLB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $79.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

