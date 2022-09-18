ARK Investment Management LLC Has $41.21 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,260 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average of $193.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.