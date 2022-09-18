ARK Investment Management LLC Has $84.70 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cerus worth $84,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

