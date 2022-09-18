ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,036 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.77% of Personalis worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 250.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 254,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. Personalis had a negative net margin of 122.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Personalis Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.