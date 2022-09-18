ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344,963 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $230,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
