ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344,963 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $230,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.