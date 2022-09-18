ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203,476 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 2.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.85% of Robinhood Markets worth $337,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.25 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

