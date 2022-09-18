ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 5,058 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average is $269.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.