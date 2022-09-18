ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,322,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,588,791 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 6.56% of Nano Dimension worth $48,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Nano Dimension by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 329,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Nano Dimension by 200.2% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,287,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 2,192,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 60.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nano Dimension by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.