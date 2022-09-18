Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 884,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

