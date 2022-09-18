Arqma Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $92,329.17 and $291.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,811.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023997 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00164804 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00284862 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00740519 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00595215 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00258512 BTC.
Arqma Profile
Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,608,179 coins and its circulating supply is 14,563,636 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.
Arqma Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
