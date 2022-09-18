Arqma Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $92,329.17 and $291.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,811.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00164804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00284862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00740519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00595215 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00258512 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,608,179 coins and its circulating supply is 14,563,636 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.