AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. set a £120 ($145.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON:AZN opened at £101.22 ($122.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of £108.38 and a 200 day moving average of £104.18. The company has a market capitalization of £156.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.14. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.