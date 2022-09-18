AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £101.22 ($122.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.18. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £156.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

