Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $251.16

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.16 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.55). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 58,099 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478 ($5.78).
Atalaya Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £300.74 million and a P/E ratio of 346.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
