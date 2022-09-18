Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $251.16

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.16 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.55). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 58,099 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478 ($5.78).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £300.74 million and a P/E ratio of 346.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining

About Atalaya Mining

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £146,900 ($177,501.21).

(Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.