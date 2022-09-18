Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

JG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.