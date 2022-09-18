Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.
Aurora Mobile Stock Performance
JG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
