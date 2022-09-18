Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $629.80.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

