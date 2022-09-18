Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Trimmed by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

