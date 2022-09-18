Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Up 44.6% in August

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVAN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Avanti Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,245,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 257,803 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 815,211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 792,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 667,362 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 682,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 1,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 595,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 544,697 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.