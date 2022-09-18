Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 2,500 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 3,171,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,343. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

