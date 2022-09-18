Avondale Wealth Management Buys 4,500 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1,285.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

