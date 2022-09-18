Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

