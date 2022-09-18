Avondale Wealth Management Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,112. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

