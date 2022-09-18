Avondale Wealth Management Sells 7,377 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. 47,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,720. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

