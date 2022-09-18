AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AXAHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 72,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.