Ball (NYSE:BALL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.
NYSE:BALL opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Ball has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
