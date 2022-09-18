Ball (NYSE:BALL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Ball has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.