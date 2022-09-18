Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 74.3% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 601,239 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $14,762,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 656,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,526. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

