Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Banco Macro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,788. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

