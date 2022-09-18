Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Update

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the second quarter worth $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

