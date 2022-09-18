Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $193.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.71.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.