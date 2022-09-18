Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $193.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.