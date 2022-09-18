Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head to Head Survey

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of China and Bonterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.22%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Bank of China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of China and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 23.41% 9.80% 0.85% Bonterra Energy 20.23% 17.40% 7.07%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of China has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $145.48 billion N/A $33.57 billion $2.75 3.09 Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 1.08 $143.06 million $1.45 4.14

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Bank of China on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 10,382 branches and outlets, which include 520 institutions in the Chinese mainland and 550 institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

