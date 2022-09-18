Barclays Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $211.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $220.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.40.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 17.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

