Barclays Trims Whitbread (LON:WTB) Target Price to GBX 3,500

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).
Whitbread Price Performance
LON WTB opened at GBX 2,631 ($31.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,601.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,667.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12,528.57.
Insider Activity at Whitbread
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
Featured Articles
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.