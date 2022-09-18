Barclays Trims Whitbread (LON:WTB) Target Price to GBX 3,500

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Whitbread Price Performance

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,631 ($31.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,601.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,667.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12,528.57.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

