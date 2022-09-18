Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 949,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,884. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

