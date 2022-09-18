BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 46.4% in August

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

Get BCE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,434,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in BCE by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 958,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 34.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BCE by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BCE opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.