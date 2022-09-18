Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 640,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Becle Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
Becle Company Profile
