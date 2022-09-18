Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 640,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Becle Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.