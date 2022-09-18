Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,510,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 19,404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,345.1 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
Shares of BJCHF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.71.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
