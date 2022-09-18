Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,713,262 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

