Berenberg Bank Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $76.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

