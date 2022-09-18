Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.63 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Best Buy by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

