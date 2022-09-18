BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BiblePay (BBP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $304,682.75 and approximately $224.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
BiblePay Coin Profile
BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses.”
Buying and Selling BiblePay
Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.