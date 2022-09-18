Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.45.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 43.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $249,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

