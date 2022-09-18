BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Price Performance

BCAB opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Insider Activity

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,432 shares of company stock worth $305,423. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.