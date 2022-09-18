BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in August

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 144,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

