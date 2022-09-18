BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.