BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,894. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.